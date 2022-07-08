Deputy Speaker briefs Ambassadors on normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations

Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan received the Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sweden, Finland, Lithuania and Estonia Patrik Svensson, Kirsti Narinen, Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė and Riina Kaljurand.

At the ambassadors’ request, Ruben Rubinyan presented the developments in the normalization process of Armenia-Turkey relations and the concrete agreements reached as a result of the recent meeting in Vienna.

Issues of strengthening of bilateral cooperation were also discussed.