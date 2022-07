UK Justice Minister Victoria Atkins resigned from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government today, saying “we can and must be better than this.”

“Values such as integrity, decency, respect and professionalism should matter to us all. I have watched with growing concern as those values have fractured under your leadership,” Atkins said in a resignation letter.

This is the latest in more than a dozen resignations which have followed the exit of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from cabinet.