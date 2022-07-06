Proposed NDAA amendment to prohibit Biden from selling or transferring F-16s or modernization kits to Turkey

Representatives Chris Pappas (D-NH) and Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), have introduced a bipartisan amendment to the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which would prohibit President Biden from selling or transferring F-16s or F-16 modernization kits to Turkey unless the President certifies to Congress that, during the preceding 120-day period, Turkey has not violated the sovereignty of Greece, including through territorial overflights, or violated the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Athens Flight Information Region.

Amendment #478 is co-sponsored by Representatives David Cicilline (D-RI), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), Grace Meng (D-NY), Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), John Sarbanes (D-MD), Brad Schneider (D-IL), and Dina Titus (D-NV).

The ANCA is leading a grassroots effort to secure additional co-sponsors prior to next week’s House Rules Committee consideration of the amendment.

NDAA amendments ruled “in order” by the House Rules Committee will be voted on by the full U.S. House.