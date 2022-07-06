Legendary US guitarist Carlos Santana collapses on stage

Legendary US guitarist Carlos Santana has collapsed on stage during an open-air concert near Detroit, Michigan, the BBC reports.

Medical personnel treated the 74-year-old in Clarkston, and he was later taken to a local hospital’s emergency department for observation.

Santana, who was born in Mexico, later wrote on his Facebook page that he “forgot to eat and drink water” and “so I dehydrated and passed out.”

His manager Michael Vrionis said the musician was doing well.

However, the manager added that a show planned for 6 July in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, “will be postponed to a later date.”