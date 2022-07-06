Djivan Gasparyan’s bronze bust unveiled at Komitas Pantheon in Yerevan

The bust of legendary duduk player Djivan Gasparyan was unveiled at Komitas Pantheon on the anniversary of maestro’s death.

Attending the ceremony were Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, Deputy Minister Ara Khzmalyan, family, friends, artists and fans of Djivan Gasparyan’s art.

the death anniversary was marked by a memorial service.



Vahram Dumanyansaid Djivan Gasparyan raised the Armenian “apricot flute” and its melody to an international level, playing it in all corners of the world.

“For his greatest merit, he was awarded the title of “King of Duduk” by the people,” Dumanyan said, adding that to honor the great contribution of the master, the Ministry is planning to organize an international festival of duduk players named after Djivan Gasparyan next year.

According to Alexan Babayan, the sculptor and architect of Djivan Gasparyan’s bust, the sketches of the bust were approved by the family a year ago, and the work started in January this year.

According to Ara Khzmalyan, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Armenia, the most accurate, proven and effective way to preserve the memory is to keep that memory alive, which, he said, will be the greatest reward for all of us.