Armenia international Sargis Adamyan joins FC Köln

FC Köln have signed Sargis Adamyan. The versatile attacker joins from TSG Hoffenheim and signed a deal until 2026 on Tuesday afternoon. The 29-year-old, who will wear the number 23, will join pre-season preparations this afternoon and take part in his first training session under FC head coach, Steffen Baumgart.

FC Managing Director, Christian Keller said: “We are very pleased that Sargis Adamyan will be wearing FC colours in the future. Sargis isn’t just a great player, who can up the performance level in our team, but also a great person who is down to earth and loyal. In sporting terms, his pace, ability to go deep, his attacking one-on-ones, finishing and also his aggressive, sprint-intensive work against the ball are his key traits. The fact that he can play in almost every attacking position gives us even more room to work with as well.”

Sargis Adamyan said: “One of the main reasons for my move to FC was that I already know Steffen Baumgart and Christian Keller. Steffen was previously at Hansa Rostock as assistant coach and I know Christian from the two years in Regensburg. My family also wanted to return to Germany. Therefore, I am really happy that the move to FC worked out. I’ve already experienced the incredible atmosphere in the stadium here. I am really looking forward to getting to know the city and the fans. Now, it’s important to get fit as soon as possible and work towards the club goals with my team-mates.”

Sargis Adamyan was born on 23rd May 1993 in Yerevan, Armenia. At the age of five, he moved to Germany with his family. The forward was part of the academies at 1. FC Neubrandenburg 04 (2005-09) and FC Hansa Rostock (2009-12), where he then made his first appearance in professional football during the 2012-13 season. Through TSG Neustrelitz and TSV Steinbach, he joined SSV Jahn Regensburg and immediately became a key part of the team. He made his 2. Bundesliga debut on 29th July 2017 and went on to feature 66 times in the second tier, scoring 20 goals and setting up a further 15. The 33-time Armenia international played himself into a Bundesliga move and joined Hoffenheim in 2019. He made 53 appearances across all competitions for Hoffenheim, scoring 11 times and recording five assists. During his loan at the current Belgian champions, Club Brugge he made 16 appearances and scored six goals.