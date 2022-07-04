Armenia denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

The Armemian side has denied Azerbaikani claims of veasefire violation.

“The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that on the night of July 4th units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border does not correspond to reality,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Ministry said.