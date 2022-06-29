Historic ties between Armenia and Israel creating a favorable atmosphere of cooperation

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to Armenia Joel Lyon.

Alen Simonyan congratulated him on appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to the Republic of Armenia, wishing him fruitful activity.

“Embassies are a cornerstone for the further development of bilateral relations. I am full of hope that your activity will have a significant contribution to the Armenian-Israeli relations and will contribute to the further development of the inter-parliamentary cooperation,” the Parliament Speaker said.

In the context of inter-parliamentary ties, the activity of the parliamentary friendship groups was highlighted.

The sides noted that the existence of historical and cultural ties between our peoples and the similarity of destinies are important preconditions for creating a favorable atmosphere of cooperation.

They exchanged views on establishing lasting stability in the region.