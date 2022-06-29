Armenia’s first “Museum of Illusions” to open in Gyumri

Armenia’s first “Museum of Illusions” will the second largest city of Gyumri on July 6.



The museum will showcase about 50 exhibits based on physics, mathematics and psychology. Visitors will have the opportunity to see “magical” rooms which could seem ordinary at first sight.



“The idea of ​​creating a museum has existed for a long time; we have studied similar museums in different countries for years. We think it will be interesting for both locals and tourists,” says museum co-founder Grisha Amirkhanyan.



The museum was supported by the EU Business Initiative Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia, co-funded by the European Union and the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany and implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).