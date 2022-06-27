Azerbaijani claims that Armenia is dragging out the peace process at least strange – PM Pashinyan

The statements from Azerbaijan accusing Armenia of dragging out the start of negotiations on a peace treaty, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at an online press conference today.

Without going into much detail, the Prime Minister noted that after those statements the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposed the Azerbaijani side to arrange a meeting of the top diplomats so that they can reach agreement on the further course. It is yet to receive a response.

He reminded that during earlier meetings it was agreed that Armenian and Azerbaijani officials should keep in contact to organize the further work, but Azerbaijan has boycotted that work at least once.

He added that the Azerbaijani side refused to participate in the meeting on the level of the Secretary of Armenian Security Council and the Adviser to the President of Azerbaijan which was scheduled in Brussels today.