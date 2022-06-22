Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy PMs meet in Saint Petersburg

A working meeting of the co-chairs of the working group on unblocking of regional communications was held in Saint Petersburg, the Office of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told Armenpress.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

No further details were provided.

The working group is co-chaired by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Azerbaijani Deputy prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev