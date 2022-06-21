Head of the “I have honor” faction, leader of the “Homeland” (Hayrenik) Party Artur Vanetsyan quits Parliament.

Vanetsyan announced the decision on Facebook.

“This decision of mine is not a surprise to many of you․ I have publicly stated on several occasions that I do not see myself in this parliament anymore,” he said.

The Board of the “Homeland” party has made a decision to continue its activities outside the parliament. At the same time the “I have honor” bloc formed with the Republican Party of Armenia will stop existing de jure and de facto.

Vanetsyan expressed gratitude to colleagues at “I have Honor” and “Armenia” factions for the joint work.

He assured that none of the decisions is conditioned by ant “constraining or guiding factor.”