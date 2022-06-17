Armenia denies rejecting a proposal of trilateral meeting in Tbilisi: Foreign Ministry responds to Aliyev

Armenia has not rejected a proposal to hold a trilateral meeting in Tbilisi between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign AFfairs Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress.

The comments come after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claimed Armenia had rejected the proposal.

“We not only have not rejected, but also have always positively reacted to the possibility of such a meeting, at the same time noting that work needs to be done to ensure the efficiency of the meeting,” Hunanyan said.