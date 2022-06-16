Armenian diplomat honored with Most Ardent Community Advocate Award in Romania

Liana Minasyan, Counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Romania won the Most Ardent Community Advocate award at the 2021 edition of Business Arena’s The Most Admired Business Women Awards Gala in recognition of her vision and leadership in promoting critical aspects for the development of fairness, opportunity, social justice and humanitarian principles, the Armenian Embassy in Romania informs.
