A match of legends was held today in the village of Tsovagyugh as part of the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Football Federation of Armenia.

The match featured Fernando Hierro, Roman Berezovsky, Kakha Kaladze, Levan Kobiashvili, Yura Movsisyan, Edgar Manucharyan, Razmik Grigoryan, Youri Djorkaeff and others.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino participate in the match. President Vahagn Khachaturyan followed the game.