Armenian, Russian Presidents to meet in Saint Petersburg

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, Aide to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov has said.

The event will open on June 15 and will run until June 18, 2022.

The forum has been held annually since 1997. Since 2005, it has been held under the auspices of the President of the Russian Federation, who attended each event.

The 2022 edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will feature Egypt as guest country.

The business program will focus on the global and Russian economies, social issues, and technological development.