Home | All news | Economics | Armenia's Central Bank leaves refinancing rate unchanged at 9.25 %

Armenia's Central Bank leaves refinancing rate unchanged at 9.25 %

Siranush Ghazanchyan

June 14, 2022, 12:18

At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to leave the refinancing rate unchanged, at 9.25%. The Lombard repo facility rate is 10.75%. The Deposit facility rate is 7.75%.