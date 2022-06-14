EconomicsTop

Armenia’s Central Bank leaves refinancing rate unchanged at 9.25 %

Siranush Ghazanchyan June 14, 2022, 12:18
At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided  to leave the refinancing rate unchanged, at 9.25%.

 The Lombard repo facility rate is 10.75%.

 The Deposit facility rate is 7.75%.

