Ardem Patapoutian elected honorary member of Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences

By the decision of the General Assembly of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia on June 9, the prominent American-Armenian scientist, Nobel Prize winner, molecular biologist-neurobiologist, Professor Ardem Patapoutian was elected an honorary member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia.

Professor Patapoutian has outstanding achievements in the field of molecular biology and neurophysiology. In 2021 he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery of receptors for temperature and touch.

Artem Pataputyan was born in 1967 in Beirut. In 1986 he moved to the United States. In 1990 he received a bachelor’s degree in cell development biology from the University of California, and in 1996 he did his PhD in biology at the California Institute of Technology.

In 2000 he became a lecturer at the Scripps Research Institute. From 2000 to 2014 he worked as a researcher at the Novartis Research Foundation, and from 2014 at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Professor Patapoutian heads the Scripps Research Endowed Chair in Neurobiology at Scripps Research.