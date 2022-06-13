Armenia, Qatar keen to deepen cooperation in IT, agriculture, air communication, tourism

on an official visit to the State of Qatar, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Qatar Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani.

First, the official welcoming ceremony took place, during which the state anthems of the Republic of Armenia and State of Qatar were performed, and then the Heads of the Governments of the two countries greeted the members of the delegations.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister of the State of Qatar attached importance to the official visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, stressed the need for multifaceted cooperation between the two friendly countries. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Thani expressed confidence that the cooperation between the Governments of Armenia and Qatar will reach a new level as a result of this visit. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani expressed confidence that the cooperation between the Governments of Armenia and Qatar will reach new level based on the results of this visit.

In his turn, Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that the political dialogue between Armenia and Qatar is at a high level, and it is necessary to give a new impetus to the development and expansion of bilateral economic ties. The Prime Minister attached importance to the development and deepening of business ties and invited the representatives of Qatar’s business community to Armenia to discuss opportunities and prospects for joint investment projects with Armenian partners.

Nikol Pashinyan and Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of cooperation in the fields of economy, in particular, information technologies, agriculture, transport infrastructure, trade, air communication, tourism. The sides also discussed the opportunities for cooperation in the field of education, including student exchange, science, as well as healthcare and culture. The broad potential for developing ties in all of the above areas was highlighted, for the implementation of which the Prime Ministers of the two countries gave specific instructions to the heads of the relevant government departments.

Based on the result of the meeting, a number of documents were signed between the two countries in the presence of the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Qatar. In particular, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani signed a Memorandum of Understanding on holding political consultations between the foreign ministries of Armenia and Qatar, as well as Memorandum of Understanding on exchange of news between ARMENPRESS news agency and Qatar News Agency.

Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan and the Minister of Municipal Affairs of Qatar Abdulla bin Abdulaziz Al Subaie signed an agreement on the declaration of Yerevan and Doha as sister cities.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan and Minister of Education and Higher Education of Qatar Buthaina bint Ali Al-Nuaimi signed an agreement on cooperation between Armenia and Qatar in the field of education, higher education and scientific research.

The Minister of Health of the Republic of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan and the Minister of Public Health of Qatar Mrs. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of healthcare between the Republic of Armenia and the State of Qatar.

YSU Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan and President of the University of Qatar Hassan Bin Rashid Al-Derham signed a cooperation agreement between the two universities.

Today, Prime Minister Pashinyan will also meet with the CEO of Qatar Investment Agency Mansoor Al-Mahmoud.