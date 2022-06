Armenia were defeated by Ukraine in the third round of the Nations League.

The game played in neutral territory in Lodz, Poland.

Ruslan Malinovsky opened the score in the 61st minute, Oleksander Karavaev and Vitaly Mykolenko added two more in the 77th and 84th minute respectively.

Armenia are currently third in League 2 Group 1. Ukraine top the group with 6 points.

Armenia will host Scotland in Yerevan in the fourth round on June 14.