Roads will remain under the sovereignty of countries they pass through: Mirzoyan, Lavrov comment on opening of communications

The meeting of the working group on unblocking of regional communications was positive, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

“The rail routes have been agreed on, discussions on the roads and the regime that will be established are nearing completion. It will be simplified, but will definitely be based on the acknowledgement of sovereignty of the Armenian territory. There can be no ambiguity here. There are things that are related to practical actions on the ground, which are related to the creation of infrastructure meant for long years. That’s why here it’s better to weigh everything thoroughly,” Lavrov said.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said, in turn, that there is a common understanding on some issues here, and this is first of all related to the understanding that all roads that will be opened or reopened will remain under the sovereignty and authority of the countries they pass through.

“There is no place for corridor logic, and this is common understanding,” Mirzoyan emphasized.

At the same time he noted that there are details which the parties divert on, but the work continues, and I think we will reach mutually acceptable solutions on these issues.