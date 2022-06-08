Armenian authorities committed to the process of democratic reforms, Deputy Speaker of Parliament tells Venice Commission chief

At a meeting with Venice Commission chief Claire Bazy-Malaurie, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly, Head of the Armenian Delegation to the PACE Ruben Rubinyan hailed the effective cooperation with the structure.

Member of the National Assembly delegation to the PACE Arusyak Julhakyan and Secretary General of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe Simona Granata-Menghini were present at the meeting.

According to Ruben Rubinyan, the Armenian authorities remain committed to the process of democratic reforms that began after the Velvet Revolution. In this regard, the Vice Speaker stressed the need for the support of the commission.

Reference was made to the work of the newly established Constitutional Reform Council.

The Chair of the Venice Commission highlighted the fruitful cooperation with Armenia.