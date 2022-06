Armenian athletes win silver and bronze at European Weightlifting Championships

Armenia’s Varazdat Lalayan won the silver medal of the men’s +109 kg at the European Weightlifting Championships held in Tirana, Albania.

Lalayan lifted 211 kg in the snatch and 240 kg in the clean and jerk.

Gor Minasyan won the bronze in the same weight category with a total result of 236 kg (210+246).

Georgia’s Lasha Talakhadze became the winner of the event with a result of 462 kg.