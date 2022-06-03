Russian FM to visit Armenia

On June 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in Yerevan, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova has said.

“On June 10 in Yerevan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Armenia chairs the CSTO this year,” she said at a briefing today.



A plan of consultations of representatives of the CSTO member countries on foreign defense and security policy for 2022-2024 is expected to be signed at the meeting.



Lavrov will have a number of bilateral meetings scheduled on the sidelines of this event, Zakharova said.