Armenian Defense Ministry denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

The Armenian Defense Ministry has once again denied the misinformation from the Azerbaijani side.

“The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that in the evening of June 2, units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from grenade launchers in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is another misinformation,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It added that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.