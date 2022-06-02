Greek Deputy Defense Minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation of the Ministry of National Defense of the Hellenic Republic headed by the Deputy Minister of National Defense Nikos Hardalias visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial today.

The guests were greeted by Lusine Abrahamyan, Deputy Director for Museum Works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, who presented the history of the memorial.

Nikos Hardalias laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, then the guests laid flowers at the eternal flame and observed a moment of silence in memory of the consecrated martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

The guests toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, got acquainted with the permanent temporary exhibitions, after which the Deputy Defense Minister made a note in the Book of Honorary Guests.