Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial has ruled in favor of Johnny Depp, finding that a Washington Post editorial which she wrote defamed her former husband, The Gusrdian reports.

The jurors’ unanimous decision on Wednesday capped a seven-week trial in a Virginia courtroom which featured dozens of witnesses and experts weighing in on whether Depp was abusive to Heard – or vice versa – during their 15-month marriage.

Heard won on one count of her countersuit, in which she demanded $100m and argued she was defamed by a Depp press agent who called her allegations “an abuse hoax” aimed at capitalizing on the #MeToo movement.

Depp was not present for the verdict and watched from the UK. Heard was in the courtroom as the verdict was read out.

The jury started deliberations last Friday afternoon.

The case turned on a December 2018 opinion piece Heard wrote in the Post, describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Heard did not name Depp in the piece. The 58-year-old actor sued anyway, demanding $50m.