Armenia, Georgia interested in the expansion of special good-neighborly relations

On an official visit to Georgia, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili.

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament welcomed the visit, noting that the fact that Vahagn Khachaturyan is paying his official visit in the capacity of the President of Armenia to Georgia is of great significance. “The centuries-old friendship between our countries gets strengthened by such high-level visits,” he said.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality, President Khachaturyan noted: “Armenia highly values ​​and greatly supports the Armenian-Georgian relations. The centuries-old brotherly relations between the Armenian and Georgian peoples are still based on mutual respect and friendly cooperation between the two countries.”

The inter-parliamentary cooperation, the organization of regular meetings between the friendship groups and the committees operating in the parliaments of the two countries were especially emphasized during the meeting.

Both sides stressed the need for further development and expansion of the special good-neighborly relations between Armenia and Georgia.

Issues of regional security and strengthening of stability were touched upon, it was noted that both Armenia and Georgia are interested in the establishment of lasting and stable peace, as it is the main and the most important guarantee for the development of the region.

Vahagn Khachaturyan and Shalva Papuashvili stressed that the relations between the two countries based on mutual trust, continuous dialogue and cooperation have always been at a high level, and will continue so in the future.

At the end of the meeting, the President Khachaturyan made a note in the book of honorary guests of the Georgian Parliament.

“I am glad to pay my first official visit to Georgia, a country with which we have thousands of years of deep religious, cultural and civilizational similarities. I am confident that my visit will be a new impetus for further strengthening and deepening of relations between our countries,” said President Khachaturyan.

