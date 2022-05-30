Defense Minister visits peacekeeping brigade

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan visited the peacekeeping brigade of the Ministry of Defense and participated in the solemn ceremony dedicated to the International Peacekeeping Day.

Congratulating the servicemen on their professional holiday, the Defense Minister expressed gratitude for the peacekeeping missions carried out jointly with the servicemen of partner countries in Iraq, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Mali and Kazakhstan.

Highly appreciating the professionalism of the brigade servicemen, Suren Papikyan stressed that realizing the value of peace, the Armenian servicemen fulfilled the set tasks with honor, thus bringing their contribution to ensuring the security and peace of victims of conflicts and wars.

During the solemn ceremony, a number of servicemen of the peacekeeping brigade were awarded with departmental medals and diplomas by the Minister of Defense, the acting Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, the commander of the military unit.

The Minister of Defense and the high-ranking officers laid flowers at the monument built in the territory of the military unit, paying tribute to the memory of the heroes killed in the 44-day war.