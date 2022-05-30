Armenian National team starts training ahead of National League matches

The Armenian National team started the training camp at FFA Technical centre/football academy. Today our team will have the first training.

From 29 players called up to the National team 27 have already joined the camp. Only Lucas Zelarayan will not join the team.

The Football federation of Armenia has received an official report from Columbus Crew FC which says that Zelarayan suffered a muscle injury and will miss 4-6 weeks.

Sargis Adamyan will join the camp in the morning on May 31.

The schedule of Armenian National team matches in the Nations League below:

June 4, at 17:00 – Armenia-Republic of Ireland

June 8, at 22:45 – Scotland-Armenia

June 11, at 17:00 – Ukraine-Armenia

June 14, at 20:00 – Armenia-Scotland