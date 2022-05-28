Aliyev’s statements a testament to Azerbaijan’s destructive stance – Armenia MFA

The statements made by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 27 once again testify to the destructiveness of the Azerbaijani side, the arbitrary, untrue comments on the agreements, and the continuation of the aggressive, belligerent policy, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The claims on the sovereign territory of the neighboring state, the use of force to achieve these goals are nothing but contempt for the norms of international law and seriously question the sincerity of Azerbaijan’s intentions to achieve peace in the region,” the Ministry said.

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the principled position of the Armenian side that the talks on normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be held on the basis of proposals of both sides, which should address the whole agenda, including the final settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“With the speculations of the Azerbaijani side, an attempt is made to present the Nagorno Karabakh issue as a territorial dispute, while it is about realization of the rights of Artsakh Armenians and excluding the threat of ethnic cleansing,” the statement reads.

In this regard, the Ministry reminds that the international mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs given in 1995 to support the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues to exist.

It calls on the Azerbaijani leadership not to torpedo the discussions taking place in the existing formats with belligerent and fanatical rhetoric.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry draws the attention of the international community to the statements made by official Baku, expects the unequivocal attitude of international partners, noting that only then will it be possible to achieve stability and peace in the South Caucasus.

The statement comes after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev once again claimed that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict had been solved and the Minsk Group had completed its activity.