President of Montenegro pledges to discuss the issue of Armenian POWs with international partners

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan received the delegation led by the President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović.

After the private talk with the President of Montenegro, the Speaker said the visit is highly symbolic considering that it is the first visit at the highest level during the 16-year history of diplomatic relations.

The sides discussed the format of bilateral cooperation, attaching great importance to the inter-parliamentary relations.

The interlocutors focused on the comprehensive cooperation with the EU, issues of establishment of security and long-lasting peace in the region.

Speaking about the post-war situation, Alen Simonyan highlighted the practical support of the international counterparts in resolving the unsolved humanitarian problems.

Milo Đukanović noted that the short-term solutions to conflicts are usually followed by long suffering, and its consequences have a heavy impact on countries. He pledged to discuss issues of Armenian prisoners of war and the civilian hostages being held in Azerbaijan not only in his country, but also with international partners.

According to him, in these hard times the most important for any country is to preserve the identity and the national feature, especially in the case of small countries as Armenia and Montenegro.