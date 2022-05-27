Political consultations held between the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Bulgaria

On May 27, political consultations were held in Yerevan between the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Bulgaria. The Armenian delegation was led by the Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan, and the Bulgarian delegation was headed by Irena Dimitrova, Deputy Foreign Minister of Bulgaria.

During the consultations, the interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues concerning the Armenian-Bulgarian bilateral political agenda, as well as commended the high-level bilateral political dialogue. The sides touched upon the upcoming high-level visits.

In the course of consultations, the views were exchanged on a number of issues of mutual interest concerning regional and international agenda.

At the end of consultations Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Irena Dimitrova. The interlocutors discussed Armenian-Bulgarianboth on bilateral and multilateral levels.

The interlocutors touched upon the Armenian-Bulgarian bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and cultural spheres, as well as the collaboration on multilateral platforms. The Armenian side highlighted Bulgaria’s position on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in support of the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

On the same day the Bulgarian delegation visited Tsitsernakaberd to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, as well as the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.