PM Pashinyan receives French Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Anne Louyot.

The Prime Minister noted with satisfaction that the Armenian-French cooperation is developing dynamically, and Armenia is interested in the continuous strengthening of the privileged relations with friendly France, both bilaterally and multilaterally. Nikol Pashinyan stressed the role of France as a Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group in the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Thanking the Armenian Prime Minister for the appreciation, Ambassador Louyot noted that France attaches great importance to the cooperation with friendly Armenia and is ready to continue the efforts to strengthen it.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the Armenian-French bilateral relations, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the regional situation and developments.