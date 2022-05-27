Armenian stamp participating in EUROPA competition

Armenia’s postal operator HayPost CJSC is participating in the annual EUROPA stamp competition dedicated to the theme “Stories & Myths” organized by PostEurop. This year Armenia has presented a stamp with the image of Goddess Atghik.

In the Armenian mythology, Astghik was the Goddess of Love, Beauty and Water. According to the Armenian myths, Astghik, an extraordinary beauty, bathed every night in the Euphrates River. To admire the beauty of the goddess, the young men lit big fires on Mount Daghonats of Taron region. Protecting herself from the eyes of others, every night Astghik covered the entire Taron Valley with fog.

The author of the stamp’s design is Indigo Branding Agency.

The voting is open until September 9, 2022:

Voting is really easy and will take just one minute.

1. Once in the website, complete your personal data (salutation, surname, email and country);

2. Select the Armenian postage stamp;

3. Press the button “Vote” (at the bottom right corner of the page).

The postage stamp has been issued within the frames of EUROPA Annual International Competition of the Association of European Postal Operators (PostEurop). EUROPA stamps underline the development of the cooperation between European Postal Operators.

In 2019 the postage stamp with the image of the barn swallow presented by Armenia in the competition won the first place, and in 2020 the postage stamp depicting Gyumri won the second place.