Armenian Defense Minister receives commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan received today the Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Forces in Artsakh, Major General Andrey Volkov. Defense Attaché of the Russian Embassy in Armenia, Colonel Igor Shcherbakov was present at the meeting.



Major General Andrey Volkov briefed the Armenian Minister of Defense on the situation in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh and the developments.



The interlocutors praised the efforts of the Russian Federation to stabilize the military-political situation in the region, as well as the process and effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.



The sides also exchanged views on regional security issues.