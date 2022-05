Armenian soldier, who crossed to Azerbaijani side on April 23, handed over to Armenia

Armenian soldier Eduard Martirosov, a conscript who had crossed the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on April 23, 2022, has been handed over to the Armenian side, with the mediation of the commander of the Russian military contingent in Artsakh, Major General Andrey Volkov, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The agreement on the handover was reached during the trilateral meeting in Brussels on May 22.