President of Montenegro to pay an official visit to Armenia

On May 26, President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović will arrive in Armenia for a two-day official visit.

After the official welcoming ceremony at the residence of the President of the Republic of Armenia, Presidents Vahagn Khachaturyan and Milo Đukanović will have a private talk, which will be followed by an extended meeting with the participation of the delegations of the two countries. The Presidents of Armenia and Montenegro will then make a statement for the press.

The delegation led by the President of Montenegro will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, visit the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and plant a tree in the Memory Park.

Within the framework of the visit, the President of Montenegro will have meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

During his visit to Armenia, the President of Montenegro will also visit the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.