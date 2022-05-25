Armenian and Dutch businessmen discuss implementation of joint investment projects

On May 17-22, on the initiative of the Embassy and the International Christian Council, a delegation of Dutch businessmen representing agriculture and information technology visited Armenia, organized by the Armenian Ministry of Economy and coordinated by Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan



During the visit, the delegation had meetings in Enterprise Armenia, in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Armenia, in Mantashyan Business Club.

The businessmen were also received by the Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, who discussed with the delegation the possibilities of bilateral cooperation. Special reference was made to the introduction of innovative solutions in the economic sphere, the settlement of logistical problems, the efficient organization of exports and the opportunity to enter new markets.



During the meetings with Armenian businessmen, issues related to the implementation of joint investment projects, as well as the promotion of the export of Armenian goods were discussed.



Members of the delegation stressed the importance of promoting the Armenian-Dutch economic and investment relations and holding similar meetings in the future.



The delegation was accompanied by Ambassador Tigran Balayan to Armenia.