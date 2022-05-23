Ukraine extends martial law until August

Ukraine has extended martial law for three months until 23 August.

President Volodymyr Zelensky first signed the decree, along with a general military mobilisation call, on 24 February and since then has extended it for a month on two occasions.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s parliament voted by an absolute majority for a third extension as Russia continues to focus its offensive on Donbas region.

Zelensky’s representative at the Constitutional Court, Fedir Venislavskyy, said the decision to extend it for 90 days this time is because a “counter-offensive takes more time than defence”.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are banned from leaving the country unless they have special exemptions.