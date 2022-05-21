US welcomes dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The US welcomes the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, US Department of State Spokesman Ned Price told a press briefing, commenting on the forthcoming meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

“We remain committed to promoting a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region as part of that. We do urge this dialogue to continue and for the parties to intensify their diplomatic engagements to make use of existing mechanisms for direct engagement, and in an effort to find comprehensive solutions to all outstanding issues related to and resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and – to normalize their relations through the conclusion of a comprehensive peace agreement,” the Spokesperson said.

“We are there to support this process. We remain ready to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan with these efforts, including in our capacity as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group,” Ned Price said.