Lithuania views Armenia as an important partner in the Caucasus, President Gitanas Nausėda says

Lithuania advocates closer EU-Armenia integration, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said at a joint press conference with Armenian President Vahagn Khacharuryan.

During a meeting in Yerevan the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation between Lithuania and Armenia, the security situation in the Caucasus region, democratic reforms in Armenia, and EU-Armenia relations.

Speaking to the press, President Gitanas Nausėda recalled that Lithuania was the first country to recognize Armenia’s independence in 1991 and today views Armenia as an important partner in the Caucasus region. Gitanas Nausėda underlined that bilateral relations between Lithuania and Armenia had untapped potential. The President expressed his hope that both the direct flight between Vilnius and Yerevan and the political will at the top level will boost bilateral cooperation.

President Gitanas Nausėda supported Armenia’s efforts to carry out democratic reforms, pointing out that the country had already made progress, and that it was equally important now not to abandon this path and to continue the reforms. The President underlined that Lithuania also favored closer EU-Armenia cooperation and a more active EU engagement in Armenia.

“Closer cooperation between the EU and Armenia and the implementation of democratic reforms will contribute to the country’s resilience, security, social and economic prosperity,” the President said.

Gitanas Nausėda stressed that Lithuania is ready to share its experience and help Armenia on the path towards democratic reforms.

The Lithuanian and Armenian leaders also discussed the security situation in the Caucasus region. The President stressed that Lithuania stands for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and welcoms the direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan with efforts to normalize bilateral relations.

Gitanas Nausėda maintained that peace and stability in the Caucasus are important not only for Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also for the entire region.