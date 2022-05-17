U.S. Embassy donates five Virtual Reality headsets to Pediatric Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Armenia

The Office of Defense Cooperation of the U.S. Embassy has donated five Virtual Reality headsets for the Pediatric Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Armenia.

These headsets are an innovative technology developed by a local Armenian startup company “10X Immersive, Inc.”

The tests have registered extremely positive results in relieving pain during pediatric care, vaccination, immunization, anesthetics induction, blood transfusion, blood tests, and finger prick (for diabetics) procedures.

These VR sets have been shown to be 374 percent more effective than traditional entertainment content delivered to children during medical procedures.

The donation was funded by United States European Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program.