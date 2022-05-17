Democratic Party and organizations endorse Elen Asatryan for Glendale City Council

The Los Angeles Democratic Party, East Area Progressive Democrats, Southern California Armenian Democrats, and Stonewall Democrats have all announced their endorsement of Elen Asatryan for Glendale City Council, Asbarez reports.

“Elen Asatryan has the drive, experience, and knowledge to hit the ground running on day one,” said Mark Gonzalez, Chair of the Los Angeles Democratic Party. “Her ability to bring diverse people, organizations, and interests to the table to work towards a common goal is one of her strongest assets and is evidenced by the countless initiatives she’s established, making government accessible to thousands and benefiting people from all walks of life, she has the unifying and courageous spirit Glendale residents deserve.

“The Los Angeles Democratic Party is proud to endorse one of its own Los Angeles Democratic County Central Committee members and encourages everyone to vote for Elen for Glendale City council,” added Gonzalez.

President of the East Area Progressive Democrats, Hans Johnson echoed this sentiment praising Elen for her experience in tackling issues.

“East Area Progressive Democrats are proud to endorse Elen Asatryan for City Council in Glendale,” said Johnson. “For more than a decade, Elen has proved her dedication to clean energy, less pollution, informed civic participation, and winning respect for the many immigrant communities that make up Glendale. Her leadership for full protection of healthcare and human rights of women and girls is now more important than ever. Elen has the spine & skills to change the chemistry of local governance in Glendale. Led by EAPD members in Glendale, we urge all city voters to choose Elen Asatryan and elect this hardworking hometown leader to City Council.”

Southern California Armenian Democrats President Lenoard Manoukian further commended Elen for her tireless commitment to improving and advocating for the betterment of all Glendale residents.

“Southern California Armenian Democrats is proud to endorse Elen Asatryan in her run for a seat on the Glendale City Council,” said Manoukian. “Ms.Asatryan’s long history of service and accomplishments make her an obvious choice for our support. She has worked tirelessly to improve Glendale as a community advocate, and commissioner.”

“She has been a dedicated Democratic activist and has ably represented the Democrats of Glendale at the LACDP as well as CA Dem, showing leadership by causing them to stand firm in support of our shared values by shepherding meaningful resolutions calling on sanctions on and divestment from Turkey and Azerbaijan, full enforcement of section 907 and returned of Armenian POWs through both organizations. Just as importantly, she has been an important partner with many groups within Glendale whether it be in service of the environment, women rights, or diversity. We are certain that her election to the Glendale City Council will immediately elevate its effectiveness in serving the entire community,” added Manoukian.

“I am honored to have the support of the Democratic Party and regional democratic clubs for my Glendale City Council race,” said Asatryan. “At this critical juncture, we must work together to ensure that our residents and small businesses have the resources they need to recover from the impacts of COVID while investing in affordable housing, mental health support, clean energy, keeping our neighborhoods safe and continuing our fight for working class families.”

Elen has also earned the endorsement of the National Women’s Political Caucus Greater Pasadena Area, Senator Anthony Portantino, Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, and is the only woman and non-incumbent to earn the endorsement of Lt. Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis, LA County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, UniteHere Local 11, Planned Parenthood, Glendale Fire Fighters Association, Glendale Teachers Association, and many others.

The Glendale City Council election is scheduled to take place on June 7. All registered voters should have already received their mail-in ballot at home. Voters may mail back their ballot, drop off or walk into any voting center between May 28 and June 7 to cast their vote.