Armenia’s Rosa Linn performs in Eurovision Grand Final

Armenia’s entrant Rosa Linn performed the song SNAP at Eurovision Grand Final in Turin, Italy.

The Grand Final will feature 25 songs, but 40 countries will participate in the vote.

In all participating countries, televoters and professional juries will each award 1 to 8, 10, and 12 points. Televoters can vote via the official app, telephone and/or SMS. The voting window opens after the last song has been performed, and ends 15 minutes later. These votes determine 50% of the outcome.

The professional juries will determine 50% of the outcome. The jury, which consists of five members (including a chairperson) is the same jury that voted in one of the Semi-Finals.



The Armenian jury includes the executive producer of the Public Television, director Arshaluys Harutyunyan, singer Erik Karapetyan, the Armenian delegate to Eurovision 2019 Srbuk, composer Lilit Navasardyan and dancer Victoria Martirosyan.



Garik Papoyan will announce the voting results from Armenia.