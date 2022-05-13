Minister Mirzoyan presents Armenia’s position on Karabakh conflict settlement to CIS FMs

On May 13, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the sitting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The CIS foreign ministers exchanged views on issues of mutual interest on the regional and international agenda, touched upon the possibilities of strengthening cooperation within the CIS. The further directions of the organization’s activity were discussed.

Minister Mirzoyan referred to the trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on May 12, expressing hope that it would be a step towards establishing peace and stability in the region. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Republic of Armenia to the implementation of the agreements reached by the statements of November 9, 2020, January 11and November 26, 2021.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the position of the Armenian side on the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, in this regard, attached importance to promoting the peace process under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The CIS Foreign Ministers reviewed the report on the 2021 program of multilevel consultations between the foreign ministries within the CIS, referred to the list of scientific projects on the priorities of the basic research of the member states. The decision on granting the Silk Road International University of Tourism the status of a basic organization of the CIS member states in the field of tourism and other documents were agreed. A decision was made on the CIS Youth Capital international project, which aims to intensify the cooperation of the CIS member states to create conditions for the promotion of youth potential.