His Holiness Aram I receives Armenian and Russian Ambassadors to Lebanon

On Friday, May 13th, 2022, His Holiness Aram I received the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, and the Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon, Vahagn Atabekyan respectively, in Antelias.

Armenia and the war in Ukraine were the focus of the hour-long discussion with the Russian Ambassador. His Holiness presented his ideas and concerns.



Ambassador Rudakov, in turn, clarified Russia’s position on the Ukraine issue and Russia’s effort to seek mutually understandable solutions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.



It should be noted that a few days ago His Holiness had received a personal letter from the head of the Russian Church, Patriarch Kirill, with whom Catholicos Aram I has been friends for many years.



In the afternoon, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Lebanon, Vahagn Atabekian, also visited the Patriarch. The meeting was an occasion to make a general reference to the issues concerning Armenia.