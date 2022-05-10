PM Pashinyan arrives in the Kingdom of the Netherlands for an official visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Kingdom of the Netherlands on May 10 on a 2-day official visit.

Royal Commissioner for Drenthe, Jetta Klijnsma, the Mayor of Assen Marco Out, Tynaarlo Mayor Marcel Thijsen, and Chief of Protocol at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dominique Kuhling met the Prime Minister at the Groningen International Airport.

On May 10, Prime Minister Pashinyan will attend the official opening ceremony of “Under the Spell of Mount Ararat. Treasures from Ancient Armenia” exhibition in Drents Museum.

Within the framework of the visit, Prime Minister Pashinyan will have meetings with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, the President of the Senate of the Netherlands Jan Anthonie Bruijn and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp. Nikol Pashinyan will meet with members of the foreign relations committees of both Houses of parliament. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the Dutch business community.