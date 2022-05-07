At least 22 dead after huge fire hits Havana hotel

At least 22 people have died and more than 60 have been hospitalized after a massive explosion rocked one of Cuba’s most exclusive five-star hotels, the BBC reports.

It is believed a gas tanker which was parked outside the Saratoga Hotel in Old Havana ignited, causing an explosion which destroyed several floors of the building.

The historic hotel was set for a post-pandemic reopening in four days.

It now lies in ruins, with much of its outer wall torn off.

Search and rescue operations are currently under way to locate people trapped under the debris.

The Cuban presidency said the dead included a pregnant woman and a child.

The injured are being treated at nearby hospitals.