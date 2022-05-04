Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Georgian PM discuss bilateral relations, regional issues

Georgian Prime Irakli Garibashvili held a meeting with Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia.

The parties discussed the good–neighborly relations between Georgia and Armenia, along with directions for future cooperation.

The Head of Government thanked Armen Grigoryan for his visit and emphasized the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the region.

It was underlined that, in order to further the bilateral relations, Georgia remains committed to contributing to regional dialogue for fostering economy, trade, culture, and other directions. The conversation also touched on the Prime Minister’s peaceful neighborhood initiative.

The parties also discussed the ongoing military action in Ukraine.

The meeting at the Government Administration was attended by Arshak Musakhanyan, Adviser to the Secretary of the National Security Council of the Republic of Armenia, and by Georgia’s Interior Minister/Secretary of the National Security Council Vakhtang Gomelauri.